Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China releases shortened negative lists for foreign investment

12/27/2021 | 04:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - China unveiled two shortened negative lists for foreign investment Dec 27, as part of efforts to further open up the economy and promote high-quality economic development.

The number of items that are off-limits for foreign investors will be cut to 31 in the 2021 version of the negative list from 33 in the 2020 version, according to a statement jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce.

China also unveiled its 2021 negative list for foreign investment in pilot free trade zones, cutting the number of items to 27 from 30.

The two new negative lists will take effect on Jan 1, 2022.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 09:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:10aWorld stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger
RE
05:10aAlabama Federal Court Remands Case Arising From Airline's Alleged Mishandling Of Human Remains During Transport To Mexico
AQ
05:10aNevada Federal Court Holds That The Air Carrier Access Act Does Not Establish A Private Cause Of Action For Discrimination Based On Physical And/or Mental Impairments
AQ
05:10aLBank Exchange Will List The Atlantis Universe (TAU) on December 29, 2021
NE
05:08aWorld stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger
RE
05:07aSomali president suspends PM in latest power move, U.S. appeals for calm
RE
05:07aOil slips in U.S. as COVID-19 surge halts flights
RE
05:07aPANJIT INTERNATIONAL : On behalf of major subsidiary PAN JIT ELECTRONICS (WUXI)CO.,LTD to make an announcement that the disposal of negotiable certificates of deposit.
PU
05:06aGambia 'Scorpions' Incredible Journey, From the Preliminaries to Totalenergies AFCON
AQ
05:06aBoxing Day - Mother, Daughters Die in Sagamu-Benin Expressway Accident
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger
2China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
3News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
4DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
5Turkish lira slides almost 8% after intervention-driven surge

HOT NEWS