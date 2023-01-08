China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Travellers streamed
into China by air, land and sea on Sunday, many eager for
long-awaited reunions, as Beijing opened borders that have been
all but shut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After three years, mainland China opened sea and land
crossings with Hong Kong and ended a requirement for incoming
travellers to quarantine, dismantling a final pillar of a
zero-COVID policy that had shielded China's 1.4 billion people
from the virus but also cut them off from the rest of the world.
China's easing over the past month of one of the world's
tightest COVID regimes followed historic protests against a
policy that included frequent testing, curbs on movement and
mass lockdowns that heavily damaged the second-biggest economy.
Long queues formed at the Hong Kong international airport's
check-in counters for flights to mainland cities including
Beijing, Tianjin and Xiamen. Hong Kong media outlets estimated
that thousands were crossing.
“I'm so happy, so happy, so excited. I haven't seen my
parents for many years," said Hong Kong resident Teresa Chow as
she and dozens of other travellers prepared to cross into
mainland China from Hong Kong's Lok Ma Chau checkpoint.
"My parents are not in good health and I couldn't go back to
see them even when they had colon cancer, so I'm really happy to
go back and see them now," she said.
Investors hope the reopening will reinvigorate a
$17-trillion economy suffering its slowest growth in nearly half
a century. But the abrupt policy reversal has triggered a
massive wave of infections that is overwhelming some hospitals
and causing business disruptions.
The border opening follows Saturday's start of "chun yun",
the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel, which before the
pandemic was the world's largest annual migration, as people
returned to their hometowns or took holidays with family.
Some 2 billion trips are expected this season, nearly double
last year's movement and recovering to 70% of 2019 levels, the
government says.
Many Chinese are also expected to start travelling abroad, a
long-awaited shift for tourist spots in countries such as
Thailand and Indonesia. But several governments - worried about
China's COVID spike - are imposing curbs on travellers from the
country.
Travel will not quickly return to pre-pandemic levels due to
such factors as a dearth of international flights, analysts say.
China on Sunday resumed issuing passports and travel visas
for mainland residents, and ordinary visas and residence permits
for foreigners. Beijing has quotas on the number of people who
can travel between Hong Kong and China each day.
VISITORS, HOMECOMINGS
At the Beijing Capital International Airport, families and
friends exchanged emotional hugs and greetings with passengers
arriving from places such as Hong Kong, Warsaw and Frankfurt,
meetings impossible just a day earlier.
“I've been looking forward to the reopening for a long time.
Finally we are reconnected with the world. I'm thrilled, I can't
believe it’s happening,” said a businesswoman surnamed Shen, 55,
who flew in from Hong Kong.
Others waiting at the airport included a group of women with
long-lens cameras hoping to catch glimpse of boy band Tempest,
the first idol group from South Korea to enter China in three
years.
“It’s so good to see them in person! They are much more
handsome and taller than I expected,” said a 19-year-old who
gave her name as Xiny, after chasing the seven-member group, who
arrived in Beijing from Seoul.
CONCERNS OVER RURAL AREAS
China downgraded its COVID management to Category B from A,
which had allowed local authorities to quarantine patients and
their close contacts and lock down regions.
But concerns remain that the great migration of city workers
to their hometowns and reopening of borders may cause a surge in
infections in smaller towns and rural areas that are
less-equipped with intensive-care beds and ventilators.
The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday that China's
COVID data underrepresents the number of hospitalisations and
deaths from the disease.
Chinese officials and state media defended the handling of
the outbreak, playing down the severity of the surge and
denouncing foreign travel requirements on Chinese residents.
Jiao Yahui, an official from the National Health Commission,
said in an interview published by state broadcaster CCTV on
Sunday that demand for emergency and critical care in China's
large cities had likely peaked but was rising fast in small and
midsize cities and rural areas due to the Lunar New Year travel.
Some 80% of ICU beds in China's top- and second-tier
hospitals were in use, up from 54% on Dec. 25, she said, adding
that the country's medical services to treat COVID were facing
an "unprecedented challenge".
Health officials told a news conference they would not rule
out the possibility of taking emergency COVID prevention
measures such as suspending nonessential large-scale activities
and business at large entertainment venues to deal with large
outbreaks.
China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced
two new daily COVID deaths on the mainland, compared with three
a day earlier, bringing the official death toll to 5,269.
(Reporting by Joyce Zhou in Hong Kong, Yew Lun Tian and Josh
Arslan in Beijing; Additional reporting by Tony Munroe in Hong
Kong; Yingzhi Yang and Eve Wu in Beijing; Writing by Brenda Goh
in Shanghai; Editing by William Mallard)