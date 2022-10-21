Advanced search
China reports 1,006 new COVID cases for Oct 21 vs 997 a day earlier

10/21/2022 | 09:31pm EDT
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 1,006 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 21, of which 215 were symptomatic and 791 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compared with 997 new cases a day earlier - 214 symptomatic and 783 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 257,115 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 18 symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic case, compared with 15 symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported no symptomatic and 16 asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and 13 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 10 new locally transmitted COVID infections, compared with 14 infections the day before.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Laura lin and Shanghai; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
