China reports 1,254 new COVID cases on March 26 vs 1,335 day earlier

03/26/2022 | 09:23pm EDT
COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 1,254 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 26, the national health authority said on Sunday, down from 1,335 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 1,217 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, down from 1,280 a day earlier.

The new local cases were mostly in the northeastern province of Jilin, which reported 1,071 new infections.

Across China, the total number of new asymptomatic cases, which authorities classify separately from symptomatic cases, rose to 4,448 from 4,430.

The financial hub of Shanghai accounted for nearly 60% of the new asymptomatic infections, with 2,631 cases. Jilin, under lockdown, reported 1,007 new asymptomatic cases.

There were no deaths reported on March 26, leaving the death toll at 4,638. As of March 26, mainland China had confirmed 143,240 cases of COVID-19.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Huiling Zhou; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
