China reports 1,303 new COVID cases for Sept 10 vs 1,380 a day earlier

09/10/2022 | 09:41pm EDT
People rest at a square at Beijing's tech hub Zhongguancun

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 1,303 new coronavirus cases for Sept. 10, of which 234 were symptomatic and 1,069 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compared with 1,380 new cases a day earlier - 290 symptomatic and 1,090 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's death toll at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 246,852 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported eight new local symptomatic cases, compared with 16 a day earlier, and two local asymptomatic cases, versus none the day before, according to local government data.

Financial hub Shanghai reported one local symptomatic cases and seven local asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and five asymptomatic cases the day before, local government data showed.

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 20 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections, down from 28 a day earlier.

The southwestern metropolis Chengdu reported 90 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sept. 10, up from 75 a day earlier, data from the government of the province of Sichuan, where Chengdu is based, showed on Sunday.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS