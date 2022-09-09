Advanced search
China reports 1,380 new COVID cases for Sept 9 vs 1,404 a day earlier

09/09/2022
FILE PHOTO: People wear face masks as they stand in a street following a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 1,380 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 9, of which 290 were symptomatic and 1,090 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compared with 1,404 new cases a day earlier - 301 symptomatic and 1,103 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as the previous say, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 246,618 cases with symptoms.

The capital Beijing reported 16 new local symptomatic cases and no new asymptomatic cases, compared with 17 symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases a day earlier, according to state television and local government data.

Financial hub Shanghai reported no local symptomatic cases and five asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases the day before, local government data showed.

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 28 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, down from 54 a day earlier.

The southwestern metropolis Chengdu reported 75 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sept. 9, up from 71 a day earlier, city government data showed on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 36 were symptomatic and 39 asymptomatic. The city extended recently extended lockdown curbs in most areas to complete another round of mass testing.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS