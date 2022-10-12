Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China reports 1,624 new COVID cases for Oct 12 vs 1,890 a day earlier

10/12/2022 | 09:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 1,624 new COVID-19 infections for Oct. 12, of which 372 were symptomatic and 1,252 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

That compares with 1,890 new cases a day earlier - 417 symptomatic and 1,473 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Oct. 12, mainland China had confirmed 254,855 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 12 local symptomatic cases and six asymptomatic cases, compared with 10 local symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported 44 local asymptomatic cases and three symptomatic cases, compared with 34 asymptomatic cases and four symptomatic cases a day before, according to local government data.

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 26 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 29 a day before, the Guangdong health authority said.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:03aRussia's Putin in Kazakhstan for meetings of regional bodies
RE
12:01aU.S. VC firms pull back from late-stage deals amid stormy markets, valuation concerns
RE
10/12Soybeans ease from 2-week high, wheat up 1% on supply concerns
RE
10/12Top China trade association for chips opposes Washington's export control regulations -statement
RE
10/12South Korean household loans shrink sharply in Sept as rates rise
RE
10/12Kyiv region hit by air strikes - local officials
RE
10/12Japan Finance Minister says govt ready to take action vs speculative yen moves
RE
10/12Oil prices jittery as market wary of demand risks
RE
10/12China's Sept exports likely cooled further on weakening global demand
RE
10/12China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan Inc strongly backs defence spending, many firms near limit on wea..
2Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :
3Australians rush to grab sandbags as heavy rain slams southeast
4BOWMAN: FED FUNDS RATE WILL NEED TO RISE TO RESTRICTIVE LEVEL, R…
5QANTAS CFO SAYS WILL ISSUE REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL ON AIRBUS A330 R…

HOT NEWS