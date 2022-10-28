China reports 1,658 new COVID cases for Oct 28 vs 1,506 a day earlier

That compared with 1,506 new cases a day earlier - 262 symptomatic and 1,244 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

As of Oct. 28, mainland China had confirmed 259,037 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 20 symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases, compared with six symptomatic and three asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported one symptomatic and eight asymptomatic cases, compared with zero symptomatic and 11 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

