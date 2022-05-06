China reports 13 COVID deaths in mainland on May 6 vs 12 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 4,675
new coronavirus cases on May 6, of which 351 were symptomatic
and 4,324 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said
on Saturday.
That compares with 4,714 new cases a day earlier - 374
symptomatic and 4,340 asymptomatic infections. China counts the
two categories separately.
There were 13 deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,153. As
of May 6, mainland China had confirmed 291,296 cases.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Li Hongwei; Editing by William
Mallard)