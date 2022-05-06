Log in
China reports 13 COVID deaths in mainland on May 6 vs 12 a day earlier

05/06/2022 | 09:18pm EDT
SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 4,675 new coronavirus cases on May 6, of which 351 were symptomatic and 4,324 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compares with 4,714 new cases a day earlier - 374 symptomatic and 4,340 asymptomatic infections. China counts the two categories separately.

There were 13 deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,153. As of May 6, mainland China had confirmed 291,296 cases.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Li Hongwei; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
