China reports 151 COVID cases for June 24, vs 143 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 151
new coronavirus cases for June 24, of which 53 were symptomatic
and 98 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on
Saturday.
That compared with 143 new cases a day earlier - 37
symptomatic and 106 asymptomatic infections, which China counts
separately.
There were zero new deaths, leaving the nation's death count
at 5,226.
As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 225,487 cases
with symptoms.
China's capital Beijing reported two new local symptomatic
case, compared with one a day earlier, and no new local
asymptomatic cases versus two the previous day, the local
government said.
Shanghai reported zero new local symptomatic or asymptomatic
cases, local government data showed.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes)