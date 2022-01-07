Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
China reports 159 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 7 vs 174 day earlier

01/07/2022 | 08:50pm EST
A woman wearing a protective face mask stands on a street, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 159 confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 7, down from 174 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new infections, 95 were locally transmitted,according to a statement by the National Health Commission, from116 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were in Henan and Shaanxiprovinces.

China reported 52 new asymptomatic cases, which itclassifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 45 aday earlier.

There were no new fatalities, leaving the death tollunchanged at 4,636. Mainland China had 103,454 confirmed casesas of Jan 7.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS