China reports 159 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 7 vs 174 day earlier

Of the new infections, 95 were locally transmitted,according to a statement by the National Health Commission, from116 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were in Henan and Shaanxiprovinces.

China reported 52 new asymptomatic cases, which itclassifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 45 aday earlier.

There were no new fatalities, leaving the death tollunchanged at 4,636. Mainland China had 103,454 confirmed casesas of Jan 7.

