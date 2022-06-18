China reports 159 new COVID cases for June 18 vs 204 day earlier

BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 159 new
coronavirus cases for June 18, of which 36 were symptomatic and
123 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on
Sunday.
That compared with 204 new cases a day earlier - 35
symptomatic and 169 asymptomatic infections, which China counts
separately.
There were no new fatalities, keeping the nation's death
count at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed
225,243 cases with symptoms.
China's capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic
cases, compared with one a day earlier, and one new local
asymptomatic case versus eight the previous day, the local
government said.
Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic case, compared
with one a day earlier, and six new local asymptomatic cases
versus six the previous day, local government data showed.
(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by William
Mallard)