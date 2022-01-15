Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China reports 165 new coronavirus cases for Jan 14 vs 201 a day earlier

01/15/2022 | 04:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk on a street as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 165 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 14, down from 201 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new infections, 104 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 143 a day earlier.

The new locally transmitted cases were in Henan, Tianjin, Guangdong, Shaanxi and Zhejiang.

China reported 25 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, down from 42 infections a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 14, mainland China had 104,745 confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04aCanadian foreign minister to visit Ukraine, vows to deter Russian aggression
RE
04:46aTsunami observed in American Samoa after Tonga volcano erupts
RE
04:42aTsunami observed in American Samoa after Tonga volcano erupts
RE
04:29aChina reports 165 new coronavirus cases for Jan 14 vs 201 a day earlier
RE
04:20aN.Korea tests railway-borne missile in latest launch amid rising tension with U.S
RE
04:19aN.Korea tests railway-borne missile in latest launch amid rising tension with U.S
RE
04:13aPhilippines confirms community transmission of Omicron, cases hit record
RE
03:39aUK considering bank loan plan to smooth energy cost hit - BBC
RE
03:27aOkinawa, home to U.S. military bases, logs record COVID cases
RE
03:09aChina should improve local govt debt risk controls - official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results
2Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada
3U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'
4U.S. grocery shortages deepen as pandemic dries supplies
5China slams U.S. sanctions on Iran as cooperation agreement launched

HOT NEWS