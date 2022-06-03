Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China reports 171 new COVID cases for June 3 vs 157 a day earlier

06/03/2022 | 09:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 lockdown lifted in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China recorded 171 new coronavirus cases on June 3, of which 46 were symptomatic and 125 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compares with 157 new cases a day earlier - 37 symptomatic and 120 asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death at 5,226. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 224,254 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported five new local symptomatic cases, down from eight a day earlier, and one new local asymptomatic cases, down from seven, according to the local government.

Shanghai reported five new local symptomatic cases, down from eight, and nine new local asymptomatic cases versus eight the previous day, local government data showed.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13aChina's Tiananmen victims won't be forgotten, U.S. says
RE
12:11aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:11aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
06/03Australia PM honours Queen Elizabeth amid renewed republican debate
RE
06/03Australia PM honours Queen Elizabeth amid renewed republican debate
RE
06/03Women protest against femicides and gender violence
RE
06/03Former Trump adviser Navarro charged with contempt of Congress in Jan 6 probe
RE
06/03Japan considers resuming tourism discount as COVID eases -Nikkei
RE
06/03China to launch next crewed mission on Sunday to build space station
RE
06/03China to launch next crewed mission on Sunday to build space station
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine says its troops have pushed back Russian advance in eastern cit..
2Rogers asks tribunal to scrap Canada competition bureau's rejection of ..
3National Fertilizers : SUPPLY INSTALLATION COMMISSIONING AND TESTING OF..
4Bharat Petroleum : NCLT/ Court Convened Meeting
5CIC : Annual Report 2021-22

HOT NEWS