China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, up from 14 a day earlier

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 18 new
COVID-19 infections on May 15, up from 14 a day earlier, the
national health authority said on Sunday.
In its daily bulletin, the National Health Commission (NHC)
said four of the new cases were local infections in the
northeastern province of Liaoning. The rest originated overseas.
The authority has sent a working group to Liaoning to guide
its COVID-19 control efforts, while schools and kindergartens in
the Bayuquan district, in the province's Yingkou city, have been
temporarily shut from Sunday, official news agency Xinhua said.
Shenyang, the provincial capital, reported one new local
case in the first 12 hours of Sunday, Xinhua cited the
provincial health commission as saying.
On Friday, the NHC reported China's first local
transmissions in more than three weeks, with a patient surnamed
Li, who travelled to Anhui from Liaoning, identified as the
source.
Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center For
Disease Control and Prevention, said the latest resurgence of
COVID-19 infections in the country likely started from Yingkou,
local media reported.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not
classify as confirmed cases, was 19 on Saturday, down from 25
the previous day.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland
China now stands at 90,847, while the death toll remained at
4,636.
China carried out about 12.4 million vaccinations on
Saturday, taking the total to 392.99 million, the authority
said.
