China reports 2,072 new COVID cases on May 13 vs 2,532 a day earlier

05/13/2022 | 09:36pm EDT
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 2,072 new coronavirus cases on May 13, of which 276 were symptomatic and 1,796 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compares with 2,532 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 331 symptomatic and 2,201 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There was one new death, bringing the death toll to 5,206. As of May 13, mainland China had confirmed 221,565 coronavirus cases. (Reporting by Zhuzhu Cui in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
