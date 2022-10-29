Advanced search
China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier

10/29/2022 | 09:33pm EDT
COVID-19 in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 2,105 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 29, of which 401 were symptomatic and 1,704 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compared with 1,658 new infections on Oct. 28, of which 377 were symptomatic and 1,281 were asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

As of Oct. 29, mainland China had confirmed 259,438 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 12 symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases, compared with 20 symptomatic and two asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported zero symptomatic and nine asymptomatic cases, compared with one symptomatic and eight asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
