China reports 2,310 new COVID cases for Aug 20 vs 2,354 day earlier

That was up from 2,354 new cases a day earlier - 639 symptomatic and 1,715 asymptomatic infections, which Chinacounts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the toll at 5,226. By Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 239,424 cases withsymptoms.

Beijing, the capital, reported 10 symptomatic cases, upfrom four a day earlier, and no asymptomatic cases, from oneearlier, local government data showed.

The business hub of Shanghai reported eight new localsymptomatic case, versus one a day earlier, and two localasymptomatic cases in quarantine areas, the same as a day earlier, the data showed.

Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 440symptomatic and 625 asymptomatic cases as of Saturday.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by William Mallard)