Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China reports 2,354 new COVID cases for Aug 19 vs 2,804 day earlier

08/19/2022 | 09:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People show their health code app as they enter a business area before office hours, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 2,354 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 19 of which 639 were symptomatic and 1,715 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compared with 2,804 new cases a day earlier - 603 symptomatic and 2,201 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 5,226.

By Aug. 19, mainland China had confirmed 238,822 cases with symptoms.

Beijing, the capital, reported four symptomatic cases, up from one a day ago, and one asymptomatic case, from none earlier, local government data showed.

The business hub of Shanghai reported one new local symptomatic case, versus none a day earlier, and two local asymptomatic cases in quarantine areas, down from an earlier three, the data showed.

The holiday city of Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 5,082 symptomatic and 7,192 asymptomatic cases from Aug. 1 through Aug. 19.

(Reporting by Ella Cao and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:10aEurope's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
RE
02:07aEurope's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
RE
01:16aChina's July marine fuel exports up 13.22% from June
RE
12:15aJapan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei
RE
08/19Russia is China's top oil supplier for 3rd mth in July- customs data
RE
08/19China's July Russian coal imports hit 5-yr high as West shuns Moscow
RE
08/19China soybean imports from Brazil fall in July, U.S. imports up
RE
08/19Writers gather in support of author Salman Rushdie
RE
08/19Montenegro's parliament passes no-confidence motion on cabinet
RE
08/19China reports 2,354 new COVID cases for Aug 19 vs 2,804 day earlier
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ahluwalia Contracts India : Record Date
2Japan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei
3China's July Russian coal imports hit 5-yr high as West shuns Moscow
4Blasts hit Russian-held areas far from Ukraine war front
5YPF Sociedad Anónima : Investor Presentation Q2 2022

HOT NEWS