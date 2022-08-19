China reports 2,354 new COVID cases for Aug 19 vs 2,804 day earlier

That compared with 2,804 new cases a day earlier - 603 symptomatic and 2,201 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 5,226.

By Aug. 19, mainland China had confirmed 238,822 cases with symptoms.

Beijing, the capital, reported four symptomatic cases, up from one a day ago, and one asymptomatic case, from none earlier, local government data showed.

The business hub of Shanghai reported one new local symptomatic case, versus none a day earlier, and two local asymptomatic cases in quarantine areas, down from an earlier three, the data showed.

The holiday city of Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 5,082 symptomatic and 7,192 asymptomatic cases from Aug. 1 through Aug. 19.

