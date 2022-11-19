Advanced search
China reports 24,435 new COVID cases for Nov 19 vs 24,473 a day earlier

11/19/2022 | 08:46pm EST
BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China reported 24,435 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 19, of which 2,267 were symptomatic and 22,168 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compared with 24,473 new cases a day earlier – 2,137 symptomatic and 22,336 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 24,215 new local cases, of which 2,204 were symptomatic and 22,011 were asymptomatic, down slightly from 24,263 a day earlier.

An 87-year-old man in Beijing became the nation's first fatality since May 26, raising China's COVID death toll to 5,227. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 286,197 cases with symptoms.

The capital Beijing reported 69 symptomatic and 552 asymptomatic cases, compared with 79 symptomatic and 436 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 200 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 8,234 asymptomatic cases, compared with 269 symptomatic and 8,444 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.

Major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 189 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID infections and 998 asymptomatic cases, compared with 182 symptomatic and 1,385 asymptomatic cases a day before, according to local government data.

Chongqing reported 183 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID infections and 4,527 asymptomatic cases, compared with 145 symptomatic and 4,599 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said. (Reporting by Sophie Yu and Tony Munroe; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS