China reports 24,473 new COVID cases for Nov 18 vs 25,353 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China reported 24,473 new
COVID-19 infections on Nov. 18, of which 2,137 were symptomatic
and 22,336 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission
said on Saturday.
That compared with 25,353 new cases a day earlier – 2,362
symptomatic and 22,991 asymptomatic infections, which China
counts separately.
Excluding imported infections, China reported 24,263 new
local cases, of which 2,055 were symptomatic and 22,208 were
asymptomatic, down from 25,129 a day earlier.
There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping
fatalities at 5,226. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed
283,930 cases with symptoms.
China's capital Beijing reported 79 symptomatic and 436
asymptomatic cases, compared with 100 symptomatic and 366
asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data
showed.
Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people,
reported 269 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 8,444
asymptomatic cases, compared with 255 symptomatic and 8,989
asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.
Major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 182 new
symptomatic locally transmitted COVID infections and 1,385
asymptomatic cases, compared with 107 symptomatic and 1,556
asymptomatic cases a day before, according to local government
data.
Chongqing reported 145 new symptomatic locally transmitted
COVID infections and 4,599 asymptomatic cases, compared with 193
symptomatic and 4,473 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local
government authorities said.
