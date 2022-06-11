Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China reports 275 new COVID cases for June 11 vs 210 a day earlier

06/11/2022 | 09:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 275 new coronavirus cases for June 11, of which 134 were symptomatic and 141 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That was up from 210 new cases a day earlier - 79 symptomatic and 131 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 224,781 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 34 new local symptomatic cases, compared with 36 a day earlier, and 31 new local asymptomatic cases versus 25 the previous day, according to the local government.

Shanghai reported 10 new local symptomatic cases, compared with seven a day earlier, and 19 new local asymptomatic cases versus nine the previous day, local government data showed.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19aJapan, China agree to boost defence dialogue - Japan defence minister
RE
01:12aJapan, China agree to boost defence dialogue - Japan defence minister
RE
12:55aTaiwan says it's willing to engage with China, doesn't want to close door
RE
12:14aTwo killed as Muslims and Hindus clash in India
RE
12:13aIdaho police round up white nationalist group
RE
06/11Biden says U.S. will fully fund New Mexico wildfire recovery
RE
06/11Ukraine says it still controls Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds
RE
06/11Doctor explains Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
RE
06/11Ukraine says it still controls Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds
RE
06/11Chinese defence minister says country's nuclear arsenal 'for self-defence'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Aviva : global websites
2Nashville, San Jose Earthquakes tie 0-0
3Automotive Stampings and Assemblies : General updates
4Rogers Communications' executive Loretta Rogers dies at the age of 83
5Independent Contractor Fatality at Peace River Pulp Mill

HOT NEWS