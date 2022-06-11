China reports 275 new COVID cases for June 11 vs 210 a day earlier

That was up from 210 new cases a day earlier - 79 symptomatic and 131 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 224,781 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 34 new local symptomatic cases, compared with 36 a day earlier, and 31 new local asymptomatic cases versus 25 the previous day, according to the local government.

Shanghai reported 10 new local symptomatic cases, compared with seven a day earlier, and 19 new local asymptomatic cases versus nine the previous day, local government data showed.

