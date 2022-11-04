Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China reports 3,837 new cases for Nov 4 vs 4,045 a day earlier

11/04/2022 | 09:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Medical worker collects a swab from a resident at a nucleic acid testing site in Lanzhou

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - China reported 3,837 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 4, of which 657 were symptomatic and 3,180 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compared with six-month-high 4,045 new COVID-19 infections reported the day before, of which 757 were symptomatic and 3,288 were asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 262,966 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 37 symptomatic and five asymptomatic cases, compared with 32 symptomatic and six asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported no symptomatic and five asymptomatic cases, compared with one symptomatic and six asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported seven new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, versus 12 the day before.

Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 111 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 635 asymptomatic cases, compared with 142 symptomatic and 430 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

(Reporting by David Kirton and Fang Wu; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:33aKenya Airways says pilot strike causing flight disruptions
RE
12:24aTrain crosses North Korea border into Russia after arms report -think tank
RE
12:13aChina to create appropriate monetary environment to keep supply chain stable - PBOC vice governor
RE
12:01aU.S. To deploy B-1B strategic bomber to U.S.-South Korea drill Saturday -Yonhap
RE
11/04Zelenskiy: Fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine
RE
11/04U.S. To deploy B-1B strategic bomber to U.S.-S.Korea drill Saturday -Yonhap
RE
11/04China's cbank deputy under probe for suspected violations - anticorruption body
RE
11/04Biden says Twitter spews lies across the world
RE
11/04Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits
RE
11/04China reports 3,837 new cases for Nov 4 vs 4,045 a day earlier
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits
2Five women found dead in violent Mexican state
3Biden says Twitter spews lies across the world
4Brazil election marked by disinformation networks, says Carter Center
5Train crosses North Korea border into Russia after arms report -think t..

HOT NEWS