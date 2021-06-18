Log in
China reports 30 new COVID-19 cases versus 23 the day before

06/18/2021 | 09:19pm EDT
BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - China reported 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for June 18, up from 23 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new cases, six were local infections in southern Guangdong province, while the rest were imported cases, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic infections rose to 42 from 25 a day earlier. China does not classify these as confirmed cases.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stood at 91,564 at the end of June 18, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636. (Reporting by Li Hongwei in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
