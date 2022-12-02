Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
China reports 33,073 new COVID cases for Dec. 2 vs 34,980 a day earlier

12/02/2022 | 08:33pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman crosses a street during morning rush hour after work-from-home orders kept the Central Business District (CBD) largely empty as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing

SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China reported 33,073 new COVID-19 infections for Dec. 2, of which 3,988 were symptomatic and 29,085 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compared with 34,980 new cases a day earlier – 4,278 symptomatic and 30,702 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 32,827 new local cases, of which 3,933 were symptomatic and 28,894 were asymptomatic, down from 34,772 a day earlier.

There were no deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,233. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 331,952 cases with symptoms.

Case numbers are slipping as China loosens restrictions in some cities, including testing requirements and quarantine rules, and is expected to announce an easing of its COVID quarantine protocols in the coming days.

China's capital Beijing reported 703 symptomatic and 2,610 asymptomatic cases, compared with 942 symptomatic and 3,026 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported 27 symptomatic cases and 264 asymptomatic cases, compared with 26 symptomatic cases and 209 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 826 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 4,096 asymptomatic cases, compared with 654 symptomatic and 5,185 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.

Chongqing reported 205 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 5,640 asymptomatic cases, compared with 189 symptomatic and 6,347 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and William Zhang; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
