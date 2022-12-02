China reports 33,073 new COVID cases for Dec. 2 vs 34,980 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China reported 33,073 new
COVID-19 infections for Dec. 2, of which 3,988 were symptomatic
and 29,085 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission
said on Saturday.
That compared with 34,980 new cases a day earlier – 4,278
symptomatic and 30,702 asymptomatic infections, which China
counts separately.
Excluding imported infections, China reported 32,827 new
local cases, of which 3,933 were symptomatic and 28,894 were
asymptomatic, down from 34,772 a day earlier.
There were no deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping
fatalities at 5,233. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed
331,952 cases with symptoms.
Case numbers are slipping as China loosens restrictions in
some cities, including testing requirements and quarantine
rules, and is expected to announce an easing of its COVID
quarantine protocols in the coming days.
China's capital Beijing reported 703 symptomatic and 2,610
asymptomatic cases, compared with 942 symptomatic and 3,026
asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data
showed.
Financial hub Shanghai reported 27 symptomatic cases and 264
asymptomatic cases, compared with 26 symptomatic cases and 209
asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority
reported.
Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people,
reported 826 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 4,096
asymptomatic cases, compared with 654 symptomatic and 5,185
asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.
Chongqing reported 205 new symptomatic locally transmitted
COVID-19 infections and 5,640 asymptomatic cases, compared with
189 symptomatic and 6,347 asymptomatic cases the previous day,
local government authorities said.
