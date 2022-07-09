Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China reports 420 new COVID cases for July 9 vs 455 a day earlier

07/09/2022 | 09:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 420 new COVID-19 infections on July 9, down from 455 a day earlier, according to data published by the National Health Commission on Sunday.

The total included 319 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately, while 76 were imported and the rest local transmissions.

Shanghai, the location of China's biggest outbreak earlier this year, reported nine symptomatic cases and 52 asymptomatic cases, compared to 11 and 48, respectively, a day earlier.

Mainland China has recorded 226,610 symptomatic COVID infections, with confirmed fatalities unchanged from the day before at 5,226.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42aCalm in Sri Lanka as president, premier to quit over economic collapse
RE
12:22aJapan ruling party set for strong election showing after Abe killing
RE
12:22aBiden defends decision to visit Saudi Arabia, says rights are on his agenda
RE
12:19aChina's Wang Yi tells Australia to act as partner, not opponent
RE
12:17a'HOW MANY MORE DEATHS?' : War takes toll on Donbas residents
RE
07/09Abe killer wielded homemade gun, grudge over mother's financial ruin, police say
RE
07/09Blinken to stop in Tokyo on Monday to pay respects after Abe killing
RE
07/09IMF hopes for resolution of Sri Lanka crisis to allow bailout talks
RE
07/09Argentine workers mark Independence Day with IMF protests
RE
07/09IMF Says Closely Monitoring The Ongoing Developments In Sri Lanka
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for disclosure violations
2Tantalex Lithium Resources : ANNOUNCES EXECUTION OF LOAN AGREEMENTS AND..
3T T J : Voluntary Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer
4Hon Hai Precision Industry : Conversion Price Adjustment of the Unsecur..
5Main events scheduled for Monday, July 11

HOT NEWS