China reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, up from 25 a day earlier

09/11/2021 | 09:23pm EDT
BEIJING, Sept 12 (Reuters) - China reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Sept. 11, up from 25 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday.

Twenty of the new infections were locally transmitted and the rest imported, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 44, up from 21 the day before. Of the new cases, 18 were local.

Mainland China has confirmed 95,199 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

(Reporting by Judy Hua, Xiao Han and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
