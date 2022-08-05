Log in
China reports 704 new COVID cases for Aug 5 vs 539 a day earlier

08/05/2022 | 09:20pm EDT
SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China reported 704 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 5 , of which 361 were symptomatic and 343 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compares with 539 new cases a day earlier - 222 symptomatic and 317 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death toll at 5,226.

As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 230,496 cases with symptoms.

Beijing, Shanghai and the southern technology hub of Shenzhen all reported zero new local cases for Aug 5, according to local government data.

The country's holiday hot spot of Sanya, which is grappling with an outbreak, said it had recorded 375 symptomatic and 62 asymptomatic cases between Aug 1 to Aug 5. (Reporting by Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
