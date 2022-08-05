China reports 704 new COVID cases for Aug 5 vs 539 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China reported 704 new
coronavirus cases for Aug. 5 , of which 361 were symptomatic and
343 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on
Saturday.
That compares with 539 new cases a day earlier - 222
symptomatic and 317 asymptomatic infections, which China counts
separately.
There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death toll at
5,226.
As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 230,496 cases
with symptoms.
Beijing, Shanghai and the southern technology hub of
Shenzhen all reported zero new local cases for Aug 5, according
to local government data.
The country's holiday hot spot of Sanya, which is grappling
with an outbreak, said it had recorded 375 symptomatic and 62
asymptomatic cases between Aug 1 to Aug 5.
