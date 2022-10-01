China reports 719 new COVID cases for Oct 1 vs 820 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - China reported 719 new
COVID-19 cases on Oct. 1, of which 179 were symptomatic and 540
were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on
Sunday.
That compared with 820 new cases a day earlier - 172
symptomatic and 648 asymptomatic infections, which China counts
separately.
There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day,
keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Saturday,
mainland China had confirmed 250,800 cases with symptoms.
The capital Beijing reported two new local symptomatic cases
and no new local asymptomatic case, compared with one local
symptomatic case and no local asymptomatic cases the previous
day.
Financial hub Shanghai reported one new local symptomatic
case and four asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic
cases and one asymptomatic case a day before.
