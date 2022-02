Of the new infections, 40 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 56 a day earlier.

China reported 41 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, versus 66 infections a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Feb. 11, mainland China had 106,863 confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by William Mallard)