Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China reports 998 new COVID cases on Oct 22 vs 1,006 a day earlier

10/22/2022 | 09:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Security personnel stand at the gate of a residential compound that is under lockdown in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 998 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 22, of which 207 were symptomatic and 791 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compared with 1,006 new cases a day earlier - 215 symptomatic and 791 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 257,362 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported seven symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic case, compared with 18 symptomatic and one asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported no symptomatic and 12 asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and 16 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 11 new locally transmitted COVID infections, compared with 10 infections the day before.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:59aRight-wing politician expected to take lead in Slovenia's presidential election
RE
02:08aS.Korea to expand corporate-bond buying program - finance minister
RE
02:00aSaudi National Bank's third-quarter profit up 18.7%
RE
01:32aFactbox-China's new elite Communist Party leadership
RE
01:25aS.Korea to expand corporate-bond buying program - finance minister
RE
01:16aAnalysis-Poor nations face peril over elusive G-20 debt relief push
RE
01:09aBolivia farming hub strikes in protest of census delay
RE
12:45aXi says China's economy has high resilience, room for manoeuvre
RE
12:42aReaction to China's 20th Communist Party Congress
RE
12:17aChina's Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee unveiled
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee unveiled
2Japan's stimulus plan must exceed $100 billion, says ruling party execu..
3Factbox-China's new elite Communist Party leadership
4Reaction to China's 20th Communist Party Congress
5G7 NONPROLIFERATION DIRECTORS GENERAL: WE URGE RUSSIA TO IMMEDIA…

HOT NEWS