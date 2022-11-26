Advanced search
China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases

11/26/2022 | 08:28pm EST
COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported a record high of 39,791 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 26, of which 3,709 were symptomatic and 36,082 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That is compared with 35,183 new cases a day earlier - 3,474 symptomatic and 31,709 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 39,506 new local cases, of which 3,648 were symptomatic and 35,858 were asymptomatic, up from 34,909 a day earlier.

There was one new death, versus none a day earlier, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,233.

As of Nov. 26, mainland China had confirmed 307,802 cases with symptoms.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
