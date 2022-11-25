China reports third consecutive daily record for new COVID cases

BEIJING, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China reported 35,183 new
COVID-19 infections on Nov. 25, of which 3,474 were symptomatic
and 31,709 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission
said on Saturday, setting a new high for the third consecutive
day.
That compared with 32,943 new cases a day earlier – 3,103
symptomatic and 29,840 asymptomatic infections, which China
counts separately.
Excluding imported cases, China reported 34,909 new local
cases on Friday, of which 3,405 were symptomatic and 31,504 were
asymptomatic, up from 32,695 a day earlier.
There were no deaths, compared with one the previous day,
keeping fatalities at 5,232.
As of Nov. 25, mainland China had confirmed 304,093 cases
with symptoms.
