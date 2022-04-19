China resumes storing oil, but this time it's bearish for crude: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 19 (Reuters) - China resumed
building crude oil stockpiles in the first quarter of 2022, but
unlike previous periods of inventory builds the current
additions are a bearish signal.
China likely added around 610,000 barrels per day (bpd) in
commercial or strategic inventories in the first quarter of this
year, according to calculations based on official data.
But the build in stockpiles is more a reflection of weaker
refinery processing and softer fuel consumption. The world's
biggest importer of crude oil is imposing lockdowns in several
major cities as part of China's "zero-COVID" policy of dealing
with the coronavirus pandemic.
China doesn't disclose the volumes of crude flowing into or
out of strategic and commercial stockpiles. But an estimate can
be made by deducting the total amount of crude available from
imports and domestic output from the amount of crude processed.
Crude imports were 10.37 million bpd in the first quarter,
while domestic output was 4.15 million bpd, giving a combined
total of 14.52 million bpd available to refineries.
Refinery throughput was 13.91 million bpd in the first
quarter, meaning that refiners processed about 610,000 bpd less
than supply available to them.
This represents an acceleration in storage flows, given that
China added about 170,000 bpd to inventories over the whole of
2021, down sharply from 1.26 million bpd in 2020.
Up until last year China had been building up its strategic
petroleum reserve (SPR), a bullish factor for global crude
demand.
However, inflows into the SPR are believed to have slowed
and China has even joined recent efforts by importing countries
to lower crude prices by releasing barrels from the SPR.
WEAK IMPORTS, PROCESSING
It's worth noting that both refinery processing and crude
imports have been soft so far this year, with throughput
declining 1.5% in the first quarter from the same period in 2021
and imports slumping 8.1%.
March's refinery throughput of 13.8 million bpd was the
lowest since October as refineries slashed processing amid high
crude prices. The latter cut into profit margins given China's
retail fuel prices are still regulated.
Throw in weaker fuel demand from ongoing COVID lockdowns in
several major cities - including the financial hub of Shanghai -
and a bearish picture emerges for the trajectory of crude
imports in coming months.
While April's imports are likely to be more or less steady
compared with March's, the increasing likelihood is that they
will be soft from May onwards.
April's imports are expected to be around 10.46 million bpd,
according to Refinitiv Oil Research, slightly up from the
official March figure of 10.06 million bpd.
April-arriving cargoes would have been arranged prior to the
spike in global crude prices sparked by Russia's invasion of
Ukraine on Feb. 24, with Brent futures hitting a 14-year
high of $139.13 a barrel on March 7.
China's crude imports may decline in May, especially given
the decision by top supplier Saudi Arabia to boost their
official selling price for May cargoes to a record high premium
above the regional Oman/Dubai benchmark.
The situation confronting China's refiners is far from
encouraging.
They are facing soft domestic demand, low profits and quota
constraints on exporting refined fuels - even though exports
would lift their overall profits given current strong margins,
especially for diesel.
Already China's refiners are paring back their processing.
Industry sources say throughput could drop by about 900,000 bpd
in April, equivalent to about 6.3% of the national average
processing rate in the latest annual figures.
The overall picture that emerges from China currently is one
where crude imports are likely to soften in coming months. But
this is just one bearish factor in a global crude market still
grappling with the likely bullish impact of the expected loss of
substantial volumes of Russian crude and product exports.
