Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's 2020 U.S. soybean imports surged though likely missed trade target

01/19/2021 | 11:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from the United States in 2020 rose by 52.8% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, though the stepped up buying likely fell short of what was needed to fulfil last year's trade deal between the countries.

The world's top soybean buyer last year brought in 25.89 million tonnes of the oilseed from the U.S., its second-largest supplier, up from 16.94 million tonnes in 2019.

Chinese buyers stepped up U.S. farm produce purchases to meet China's pledge to buy $36.5 million in farm goods in 2020 under the Phase 1 trade deal signed with Washington last January. Soybean purchases were expected to make up half of the monetary target and estimates showed China needed to import about 40 million tonnes to make good on the deal.

Besides the push to meet the trade deal, soybean imports also rose as China rapidly replenished its pig herd after it was decimated by the deadly African swine fever during the last two years.

Chinese crushers mostly buy soybeans to crush into soymeal to feed livestock, mainly pigs, and soyoil.

In December, U.S. arrivals surged to 5.84 million tonnes, up from 3.09 million the previous year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Shipments from Brazil, China's biggest soybean supplier, were 1.18 million tonnes in December, down from 4.83 million a year earlier, as shipments dwindled after abundant arrivals in earlier months.

For 2020, Brazilian shipments were 64.28 million tonnes, up 11.46% from 2019's 57.67 million tonnes, and almost two-thirds of total annual imports.

China's soybean imports in 2020 were a record 100.33 million tonnes.

China is expected to import even more soybeans in the new year on strong demand and crush margins.

Crushers in Rizhao in Shandong province, a major processing hub for the beans, can make about 237 yuan ($36.64) from every tonne of beans crushed, about two times higher than a year ago. <CNSOY-RZO-MRG>

($1 = 6.4685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.02% 6.5063 Delayed Quote.0.82%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.15% 134.2 End-of-day quote.-3.15%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.07% 113.25 End-of-day quote.-0.15%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.76% 450.4 End-of-day quote.6.63%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.43% 41.67 End-of-day quote.-3.42%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.21% 6.4655 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01/20Trump Has Granted Clemency To Steve Bannon - NYT
RE
01/19BANK INDONESIA : The Republic of Indonesia Investor Relations Unit Investor Conference Call Jan 21st, 2021
PU
01/19Business investments into Singapore rise 13%, highest in over a decade
RE
01/19Oil rise on hopes of U.S. stimulus and crude stocks drawdown
RE
01/19Hedge fund Elliott Management to shutter Hong Kong office
RE
01/19Hedge fund Elliott Management to shutter Hong Kong office
RE
01/19China's 2020 U.S. soybean imports surged though likely missed trade target
RE
01/19APEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : An Ecologist on the Global Impact of Wetlands for Climate Change Mitigation
PU
01/19LME copper rises on U.S. stimulus hopes, softer dollar
RE
01/19China shares rise on c.bank's liquidity boost; EV, healthcare stocks shine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX : forecasts an end to borrowing binge, shares surge
2Goldman hints at cost cuts to hit targets as trading gains look ready to slow
3Wall Street closes higher as Yellen backs more stimulus
4'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : India asks Facebook's WhatsApp to withdraw privacy policy update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ