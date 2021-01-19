China's 2020 U.S. soybean imports surged though likely missed trade target

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from the
United States in 2020 rose by 52.8% from a year earlier, customs
data showed on Wednesday, though the stepped up buying likely
fell short of what was needed to fulfil last year's trade deal
between the countries.
The world's top soybean buyer last year brought in 25.89
million tonnes of the oilseed from the U.S., its second-largest
supplier, up from 16.94 million tonnes in 2019.
Chinese buyers stepped up U.S. farm produce purchases to
meet China's pledge to buy $36.5 million in farm goods in 2020
under the Phase 1 trade deal signed with Washington last
January. Soybean purchases were expected to make up half of the
monetary target and estimates showed China needed to import
about 40 million tonnes to make good on the deal.
Besides the push to meet the trade deal, soybean imports
also rose as China rapidly replenished its pig herd after it was
decimated by the deadly African swine fever during the last two
years.
Chinese crushers mostly buy soybeans to crush into soymeal
to feed livestock, mainly pigs, and soyoil.
In December, U.S. arrivals surged to 5.84 million tonnes, up
from 3.09 million the previous year, data from the General
Administration of Customs showed.
Shipments from Brazil, China's biggest soybean supplier,
were 1.18 million tonnes in December, down from 4.83 million a
year earlier, as shipments dwindled after abundant arrivals in
earlier months.
For 2020, Brazilian shipments were 64.28 million tonnes, up
11.46% from 2019's 57.67 million tonnes, and almost two-thirds
of total annual imports.
China's soybean imports in 2020 were a record 100.33 million
tonnes.
China is expected to import even more soybeans in the new
year on strong demand and crush margins.
Crushers in Rizhao in Shandong province, a major processing
hub for the beans, can make about 237 yuan ($36.64) from every
tonne of beans crushed, about two times higher than a year ago.
($1 = 6.4685 Chinese yuan renminbi)
