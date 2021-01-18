China's 2020 power consumption grows 3.1% despite COVID-19 disruption

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China's power consumption in
2020 rose 3.1% from the previous year, the country's state
planner said on Tuesday, despite several months of disruptions
to industrial activity caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said
at a press briefing that electricity consumption from primary
industry grew 10.2% from 2019, while consumption from secondary
and tertiary industry increased 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively.
The NDRC did not give the absolute figures for power
consumption last year. In 2019, China consumed a total of 7.23
trillion kilowatt hours (kWh).
China has been leading the global economic recovery since
emerging from the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its
gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 2.3% in 2020, making
China the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction
last year as many nations struggled to contain the coronavirus.
A manufacturing recovery in the fourth quarter, when GDP
expanded by an unexpected 6.5% from a year earlier, caused a
power crunch across industrial belts in the country.
China produced a total of 7.42 trillion kWh of electric
power in 2020, up 2.7% from a year ago, according to data from
the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Muyu Xu and Emily Chow; Editing by
Tom Hogue)