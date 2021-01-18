Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's 2020 power consumption grows 3.1% despite COVID-19 disruption

01/18/2021 | 09:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China's power consumption in 2020 rose 3.1% from the previous year, the country's state planner said on Tuesday, despite several months of disruptions to industrial activity caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said at a press briefing that electricity consumption from primary industry grew 10.2% from 2019, while consumption from secondary and tertiary industry increased 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively.

The NDRC did not give the absolute figures for power consumption last year. In 2019, China consumed a total of 7.23 trillion kilowatt hours (kWh).

China has been leading the global economic recovery since emerging from the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 2.3% in 2020, making China the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction last year as many nations struggled to contain the coronavirus.

A manufacturing recovery in the fourth quarter, when GDP expanded by an unexpected 6.5% from a year earlier, caused a power crunch across industrial belts in the country.

China produced a total of 7.42 trillion kWh of electric power in 2020, up 2.7% from a year ago, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. (Reporting by Stella Qiu, Muyu Xu and Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01/18Australia, New Zealand dollars buoyed by risk-on mood
RE
01/18HK govt extends work from home for civil servants until Jan 27
RE
01/18Hong Kong stocks hit 20-month high on mainland China demand
RE
01/18China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff' - state planner official
RE
01/18China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff' - state planner official
RE
01/18BOJ's policy review may make ETF buying more flexible - Reuters poll
RE
01/18Kazakhstan to vaccinate 6 mln people this year against coronavirus
RE
01/18RESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Directions under Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) – United Co-operative Bank Limited, Bagnan Station Road (North), P.O. – Bagnan, Dist- Howrah, Pin – 711 303, West Bengal – Extension of Period
PU
01/18Dollar retreats from one-month high as traders eye Biden's FX policy
RE
01/18HK govt extends work from home arrangements for civil servants until Jan. 27
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
2Logitech lifts annual forecasts for third time as quarterly profit soars
3COPPER : Copper prices gain as China's solid economic data supports
4TECHNIPFMC PLC : TECHNIPFMC : Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
5GLOBALDATA PLC : GLOBALDATA : Big-ticket deals take back seat as caution grips APAC VC funding landscape durin..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ