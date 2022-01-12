China's 2021 vehicle sales up 3.8%, breaks 3-year downtrend
01/12/2022 | 01:36am EST
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's vehicle sales rose 3.8% last year to 26.3 million units while production increased 3.4%, the industry ministry said on Wednesday, with the growth marking an end to the downtrend the industry has experienced over the past three years.
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology published the data on its official WeChat account.
