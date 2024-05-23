May 23, 2024 at 03:45 am EDT

By Jiahui Huang and Rebecca Feng

China's new 30-year sovereign bonds have seen volatile trade since their debut, suggesting massive appetite for safe-haven assets in the world's second-largest economy amid a crisis in the property sector.

The price of the bonds pulled back sharply Thursday after surging a day earlier, when they started trading on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. These bonds, sold by China's Ministry of Finance, had been released to institutional investors Friday.

Both institutional and retail investors demand safe and liquid assets given low inflation and the slow economy, Saxo Bank chief China strategist Raymond Wong said. "China government bonds are safe and liquid."

Trading was halted in Shenzhen Thursday morning after prices dropped more than 10% and resumed later.

"The exchange reminds investors to pay attention to transaction risks and invest rationally," the Shenzhen bourse said in a statement.

