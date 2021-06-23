China's Ant highlights distinction between NFTs and cryptocurrencies

SHANGHAI, June 23 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group sought to
draw a distinction on Wednesday between non-fungible tokens
(NFTs) available on its platforms and cryptocurrencies currently
subject to a crackdown by Beijing, after users expressed
confusion.
Ant, the Jack Ma-controlled fintech group, put on sale two
NFT-backed app images via its payment platform Alipay and the
items quickly sold out on Wednesday.
Ant's adoption of non-fungible tokens caused confusion on
social media where they were linked to virtual currencies such
as bitcoin, which have the same underlying technology.
"Alipay selling NFT products. Isn't that illegal
transaction?" one comment posted on Twitter-like Weibo said.
Ant, which is undergoing a government-ordered revamp
restructuring after the collapse of its mega-IPO last year, said
on Wednesday that non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies were
two different things.
NFTs have exploded in popularity this year, with NFT
artworks selling for millions of dollars.
"NFT is not interchangeable, nor divisible, making it
different by nature from cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin," said
a spokesperson at AntChain, the Ant unit that develops
blockchain-based technology solutions.
He said that NFTs can be used to create a unique signature
for digital assets.
Winston Ma, NYU Law School adjunct professor, also
highlighted the confusion over the nature of NFTs.
"Are NFTs virtual currencies? Or, are NFTs certificates for
virtual currencies? And more importantly, are NFTs securities?
These are the questions that no major digital economy's
legislature has ever answered," Ma said.
In addition to app images, NFT digital artworks are also
auctioned on Alibaba's platform that can be accessed by Ant's
Alipay app. AntChain said in product agreements that it provides
blockchain technologies to NFT products.
The artworks are copied in storage space designated by
AntChain, and are marked with distinct, blockchain-based
certificates that define ownership of the digital assets.
China has over the past month intensified a campaign against
cryptocurrency trading and mining, part of efforts to fend off
financial risks.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jane
Merriman and Kim Coghill)