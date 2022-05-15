China's April coal output leaps 11% on year

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China's daily coal output in
April jumped 11% from the same month a year earlier, boosted by
Beijing's order to increase supply to ensure security of the
country's energy supply, but dropped from the record high set in
March.
China, the world's top coal producer, mined 362.8 million
tonnes of the fuel last month, data from the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, equivalent to 12.09 million
tonnes per day.
That compares with the record of 12.77 million tonnes in
March and 10.74 million tonnes a year ago.
Production over the January-April period was 1.45 billion
tonnes, also 11% higher than during the same period a year
earlier, the NBS data showed.
China has pledged to lift its daily coal output above 12.6
million tonnes and build a national coal inventory of 620
million tonnes to ensure it has sufficient supply.
The government also urged regions that largely rely on
imported coal to sign more term contracts with domestic coal
producers to secure supply.
To support more output, China's central bank said it had
allocated an additional 100 billion yuan ($14.7 billion) of
loans dedicated to coal production, storage and purchases by
power plants.
Beijing has also set price caps for thermal coal under spot
trade and term contracts to ease commodity inflation pressures
and balance profits between coal miners and utilities.
($1 = 6.7928 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kenneth Maxwell)