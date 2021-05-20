China's April soybean imports from Brazil surge vs previous month

BEIJING, May 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from
Brazil surged in April from the previous month, customs data
showed on Thursday, boosted by the arrival of cargoes that were
ordered earlier in the year but delayed after rain hit the
Brazilian crop.
The world's top importer of soybeans brought in 5.08 million
tonnes of the oilseed from leading supplier Brazil in April,
sharply up from only 315,334 tonnes in March, data from the
General Administration of Customs showed.
But the figure was still below 5.939 million tonnes in the
same month last year.
Chinese crushers stepped up purchases of soybeans earlier
this year in expectation of increasing demand for animal feed
from the steadily recovering pig sector. Rain, however, delayed
the harvest and exports from Brazil.
Buyers turned to the United States to fill the gap, with
China taking 2.15 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans in April, more
than three times the 665,591 tonnes shipped in same month a year
ago, but well down from 7.18 million tonnes in March.
"China made purchases of U.S. soybeans when weather delayed
cargoes in Brazil," said an industry source who follows the
soybean market closely.
"Brazilian soybeans should be arriving in May in a
concentrated manner," said the source, who declined to be named
as she was not authorized to talk to the media.
China's soybean imports in April from all origins were 7.45
million tonnes, up 11% from the previous year in expectation of
strong demand from the livestock sector.
However, fresh African swine fever outbreaks and a shift to
using more wheat for animal feed has curbed the demand for
soymeal.
Chinese authorities also issued guidelines last month
recommending the reduction of corn and soymeal in pig and
poultry feed, a measure that could reshape the flow of grains
into the world's top corn and soybean buyer.
