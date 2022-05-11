China's April zinc, lead output rise, COVID disruptions easing - Antaike

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China's refined zinc output at
52 major smelters rose in April from the previous month,
state-backed research house Antaike said late on Wednesday, as
COVID-related transportation disruptions eased and new capacity
started up.
Smelters surveyed by Antaike produced 438,000 tonnes of zinc
last month, up by 11,000 tonnes from a revised output of 427,000
tonnes in March and 0.2% higher than a year earlier.
The increase mainly stemmed from new capacity additions and
the resumption of output in Hunan, Gansu and Qinghai provinces
and the Guangxi region, Antaike said, adding that transportation
issues caused by movement restrictions to control COVID-19
outbreaks had gradually smoothed out in late April.
Still, the impact from the COVID outbreak weighed on
producers' utilisation rates and caused a 1% decline in zinc
output during the January-April period versus a year earlier, it
said, noting that lower treatment charges dented production
enthusiasm.
Antaike expects zinc output to rise to 453,000 tonnes in May
on recovering logistics and raw material supplies, though
production for the first five months of 2022 will remain at
lower levels on an annual basis.
In a separate statement, the consultancy said China's major
lead smelters produced 416,000 tonnes of refined lead in April,
up 17,000 tonnes from March and 2% higher than April 2021.
January to April lead production was 1.53 million tonnes,
slipping 0.8% from a year earlier, said Antaike, which forecasts
May output at 420,000 tonnes.
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)