Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's Aug coal imports from Russia highest in at least 5 years

09/20/2022 | 12:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers operate loaders unloading imported coal at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's coal imports from Russia rose in August, exceeding last month's level and hitting the highest in at least five years, as power utilities sought overseas supplies to meet soaring demand in extreme hot weather.

Arrivals of Russian coal last month reached 8.54 million tonnes, up from the previous peak of 7.42 million tonnes in July and 57% higher than in the same period last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

The monthly figure was the highest since comparable statistics began in 2017.

Imports from Russia have surged in recent months as Europe suspended purchasing from the country after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, forcing Russian coal to be traded at a steep discount.

Prices for Russian coal have climbed as both China and India stepped up buying, traders said, but were still cheaper than the domestic coal of same quality.

Russian thermal coal at 5,500 kcal on delivery basis to China was assessed at about $155 a tonne in late August, up from about $150 a tonne a month earlier.

As severe drought and heatwave hit western and southern China from late July, coal-fired power plants geared up production to meet the spiking demand for air conditioning and the supply gap from hydropower stations.

They also increased purchases of higher quality thermal coal, such as Russian coal, to improve electricity generation efficiency.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.07% 5547.14 Real-time Quote.-11.58%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 60.166 Delayed Quote.-19.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares Seen Higher as Fed Move Awaited
DJ
12:16aIndia's Digit Insurance IPO kept on hold by markets regulator
RE
12:13aIndian shares rise 1% as global mkts recover; Fed in focus
RE
12:11aBase metals rise on hopes of China further easing COVID rules
RE
12:07aRussia's surging oil exports to China in Aug fail to keep Saudis down -data
RE
12:07aRussia weighs hike in taxes on oil, gas -Kommersant
RE
12:05aChina's Aug coal imports from Russia highest in at least 5 years
RE
12:03aCoal rush! Energy crisis fires global hunt for polluting fuel
RE
12:01aFarm and food investors face $150 bln loss on climate change - report
RE
09/20Malaysia's Aug exports rise 48.2% year-on-year, above forecast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cathay Pacific Airways : to purchase 38 million US gallons of Sustainab..
2Australian shares gain more than 1% on commodity, financial boost
3Algonquin Power & Utilities : Investor Presentation - September 2022
4As U.N. mulls Myanmar action, Malaysia pushes ASEAN to review peace pla..
5Zelenskiy to invaders: 'Flee from our land or surrender'

HOT NEWS