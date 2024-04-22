SHANGHAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD said on Monday its electric pickup truck will be called BYD Shark and will feature a plug-in hybrid system called Dual Mode Off-Road (DMO), which it developed for improving off-road driving experiences.

BYD made the statement on its Weibo account but did not disclose the price for the truck. The announcement comes days ahead of the Beijing Autoshow, due to start on Thursday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)