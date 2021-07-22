China's CCPC takes centre stage in Iran, Venezuela oil trade-sources

LONDON/SINGAPORE/MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - A Chinese
logistics firm has emerged as a central player in the supply of
sanctioned oil from Iran and Venezuela, even after it was
blacklisted by Washington two years ago for handling Iranian
crude, seven sources with knowledge of the deals told Reuters.
The more prominent role of China Concord Petroleum Co, also
known as CCPC, and its expansion into trading with Venezuela,
have not previously been reported and highlight the limitations
of Washington's system of restrictions, analysts say.
The details of the deals were described to Reuters by a
range of individuals including one China-based source familiar
with CCPC's operations, Iranian officials and a source at
Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA.
CCPC got involved in the Venezuelan oil trade this year
through deals with small independent Chinese refineries known as
teapots, according to monthly loading schedules, export
schedules and invoices from April and May this year from PDVSA,
as well as tanker tracking data and the PDVSA source.
The Hong Kong-registered firm has quickly become an
important partner for Caracas, chartering ships in April and May
carrying over 20% of Venezuela's total oil exports in that
period or nearly $445 million worth of crude, the PDVSA
documents and tanker tracking data showed. CCPC did not charter
any ships carrying Venezuelan oil in June, according to the
documents.
Many refineries worldwide, including state-run players in
China, stopped buying crude from Iran and Venezuela after the
U.S. imposed sanctions, cutting millions of barrels per day from
exports and billions of dollars from their income.
Dependent on oil revenues to run their countries, Tehran and
Caracas have since engaged in an elaborate game of cat-and-mouse
with Washington to keep exporting crude, employing numerous
techniques to avoid detection, including ship-to-ship transfers,
shell companies and middlemen who operate outside the U.S.
financial sphere.
In the past year, CCPC has acquired at least 14 tankers to
transport oil from Iran or Venezuela to China, two of the
sources said.
A person reached by Reuters on CCPC’s registered phone
number said she was unaware of any business activities of CCPC.
She declined to be named. An email sent to an address for the
company listed on the U.S. Treasury's website did not get a
response.
PDVSA and Venezuela's oil ministry did not respond to a
request for comment. Iran's oil ministry also declined to
comment.
"China maintains normal, legitimate trades with Iran and
Venezuela under the framework of international law that shall
deserve respect and protection," a spokesman for China's foreign
ministry said in response to questions about the role of Chinese
companies in the trading of sanctioned oil.
"China strongly opposes unilateral sanctions and urges the
United States to remove the 'long-arm jurisdiction' on companies
and individuals."
'AXES OF RESILIENCE'
U.S. officials, typically, do not move to interdict Iranian
or Venezuelan oil shipments bought by Chinese or any
international customers. But they can make it difficult for
those involved in the trade to operate by barring U.S. citizens
and companies from dealing with them, making them pariahs for
western banks.
In 2019, Washington added CCPC to a list of entities under
sanctions for violating restrictions on handling and transacting
Iranian oil. The company has not commented publicly on the
sanctions and Reuters could not determine what impact the U.S.
blacklisting has had on CCPC.
CCPC supplies half a dozen Chinese teapot refineries with
Iranian oil, three China-based sources said.
The sources declined to disclose the identities of these
refineries or to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The documents reviewed by Reuters did not include the names of
the refineries.
Iranian officials familiar with the matter confirmed that
CCPC was a central player in Tehran's oil trade with China.
China received a daily average of 557,000 barrels of Iranian
crude between November and March, or roughly 5% of total imports
by the world's biggest importer, according to Refinitiv Oil
Research, returning to levels last seen before former U.S.
President Donald Trump re-imposed sanctions on Iran in 2018.
China’s imports of Venezuelan crude and fuel averaged
324,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the past year to end-April,
according to cargo-tracking specialist Vortexa Analytics, below
pre-sanctions levels, but still more than 60% of Venezuela's
total oil exports.
The sanctions on Venezuela's PDVSA were introduced in 2019
as part of a bid to topple that country's socialist president,
Nicolas Maduro.
The U.S. Treasury declined to comment when asked about
CCPC’s critical role in facilitating oil trade from Iran and
Venezuela, but said that the agency pursues actions on an
ongoing basis.
Julia Friedlander, a former senior sanctions official with
the U.S. Treasury, said the growing trade in blacklisted oil
showed how those opposed were getting better at evasion.
"It shows there are limitations as to what U.S. sanctions
can do especially when you target multiple like-minded or
selectively like-minded actors like oil traders. So, you
incentivise these alternative axes of resilience,” said
Friedlander, who is now a senior fellow at the Atlantic
Council's GeoEconomics Center.
The sanctions have battered the economies of Iran and
Venezuela and dealt a serious blow to their tanker fleets, which
are overstretched and in need of an overhaul, according to
analysts and publicly available data on PDVSA's fleet.
The 14 tankers acquired by CCPC have a capacity of around 28
million barrels of oil. At least one other tanker is also linked
to CCPC, boosting their capacity to some 30 million barrels, the
two sources said.
Iran exported more than 600,000 bpd of crude in June, a
Reuters survey showed. That compares with a high of 2.8 million
bpd in 2018, before sanctions were imposed, but up from 300,000
bpd in 2020, according to assessments based on tanker tracking
data.
(Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom, Parisa Hafezi in
Dubai and Daphne Psaledakis in Washington; Editing by Simon
Webb, Veronica Brown and Carmel Crimmins)