BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China Investment Corp (CIC) will play a coordinated role as a platform for risk disposal and market stabilisation, to further strengthen and optimise state-owned financial capital, the sovereign fund said in a notice on Monday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
