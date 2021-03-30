Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's CNOOC to supply fuel to new gas-powered river fleet

03/30/2021 | 04:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters) - China National Offshore Oil Company, or CNOOC, said on Tuesday its gas and power unit would fuel 50 gas-powered vessels to be built by a state-run shipping group as part of the country's gasification push.

The vessels, all for dry bulk shipments and scaled at 2,000 - 3,000 dead-weight tonnages, will be powered purely by liquefied natural gas, CNOOC said.

CNOOC, China's top importer of the super-chilled fuel, has also been a leader in pushing for its use as ship fuel.

In a separate pact, China State Shipbuilding Corporation Ltd agreed to build the 50 vessels for Guangdong Province Navigation Holdings Co Ltd to deploy along the Pearl River in south China.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28aWho's tedros saysin discussion with some countries to fill gap of 10 mln doses of covid-19 vaccines for covax facility
RE
04:26aEu council president charles michel says european commission totally mobilised on increasing global production of covid-19 vaccines
RE
04:26aDeliveroo IPO puts London's tech credentials to the test
RE
04:23aNOC NATIONAL OIL  : The National Oil Corporation and its subsidiaries participate in the activities of the 3rd German-Libyan Economic Forum
PU
04:22aJapan's MUFG flags possible $300 million loss related to U.S. client
RE
04:20aBMW HAS GOT ITS TIMING RIGHT FOR BEEFING UP ELECTRIC CARS : Ceo
RE
04:19aWho's tedros says proposed international treaty on pandemics could be taken forward by ministerial assembly of member states in may
RE
04:18aChina's CNOOC to supply fuel to new gas-powered river fleet
RE
04:17aApple supplier Foxconn's Q4 profit slips, lags view
RE
04:15aBanks, miners boost UK stocks as recovery optimism back in focus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN : Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : ANALYSIS: Debacle at Archegos throws excessive risk-taking into spotlight
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : defeats U.S. shareholder lawsuit over Alcatel-Lucent integration, 5G progress
5U.S. trade regulator will not appeal Qualcomm case to Supreme Court

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ