China's CNOOC to supply fuel to new gas-powered river fleet

SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters) - China National Offshore Oil
Company, or CNOOC, said on Tuesday its gas and power unit would
fuel 50 gas-powered vessels to be built by a state-run shipping
group as part of the country's gasification push.
The vessels, all for dry bulk shipments and scaled at 2,000
- 3,000 dead-weight tonnages, will be powered purely by
liquefied natural gas, CNOOC said.
CNOOC, China's top importer of the super-chilled fuel, has
also been a leader in pushing for its use as ship fuel.
In a separate pact, China State Shipbuilding Corporation Ltd
agreed to build the 50 vessels for Guangdong Province Navigation
Holdings Co Ltd to deploy along the Pearl River in south China.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Philippa Fletcher)