  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

China's COVID-19 reopening set to push 2023 oil demand to new high -IEA

01/18/2023 | 04:02am EST
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in China is set to boost global oil demand this year to a new record high, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, while price cap sanctions on Russia could dent supply.

"Two wild cards dominate the 2023 oil market outlook: Russia and China," the Paris-based energy watchdog said in its monthly oil report.

"Russian supply slows under the full impact of sanctions (while) China will drive nearly half this global demand growth even as the shape and speed of its reopening remains uncertain."

Weak industrial activity and mild weather helped cut oil demand by nearly a million barrels per day in the OECD developed countries in the last quarter of 2022.

But despite possible but likely mild recessions in Europe and the United States, China's expected reopening is set to fuel rebounds in nearby Asian economies and see it take the lead from India as the world’s leader in oil demand growth. (Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.29% 86.89 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.31% 68.7043 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
WTI 0.88% 81.315 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
