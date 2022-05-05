Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's COVID controls makes EU firms consider shifting investments - chamber

05/05/2022 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing

SHENZHEN, China, May 5 (Reuters) - European businesses in China are increasingly looking to shift their investments to other markets due to the country's strict COVID-19 containment measures and supply chain disruptions, the European Chamber of Commerce in China said on Thursday.

A member survey found that almost a quarter of respondents were considering moving current or planned investments out of China, more than double the number at the start of the year.

"Our members are weathering the storm for now, but if the current situation continues, they will increasingly evaluate alternatives to China," said the chamber's president, Jorg Wuttke.

While member firms understand that short restrictions need to remain in place to avoid the medical system being overloaded, they also needed a timeframe for a gradual reopening, Wuttke said.

Some 60% of the 372 respondents said they had lowered their revenue forecasts for the year.

Lockdown measures have disrupted supply chains, with 92% saying they had been negatively impacted by recent port closures, decreased road freight and rising sea freight costs.

As of Tuesday, 43 cities were under full or partial lockdowns or had implemented district-based controls, which involve strict mobility restrictions for residents, according to Nomura.

Most of Shanghai's 25 million people have endured more than a month of confinement in their residential compounds. (Reporting by David Kirton: Editing by Neil Fullick & Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54aChina's CATL says gross profit margins to improve after raising prices
RE
05:53aFrance's Engie wants clear EU guidelines on Russian gas payments
RE
05:53aCredit Suisse froze $10.6 billion worth of sanctioned assets in Q1
RE
05:53aOPEC+ set to stick to modest oil output increase amid price rally
RE
05:52aNorway keeps rates on hold, remains on track for June hike
RE
05:52aEuro's post Fed glow fades on bleak German industrial orders
RE
05:50aTurkey's inflation surges to 70%, putting Erdogan in bind
RE
05:49aPope uses wheelchair in public for first time since recent knee pain began
RE
05:48a"Japan is a buy," PM Kishida tells City of London
RE
05:48aSouth Africa's Gold Fields first-quarter output up 7%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
2ArcelorMittal : 1Q'22 Earnings Release
3Facebook-owner Meta gives preview of its first store, enterprise tools
4Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike
5Over 80 firms including China's JD.com added to U.S. SEC list facing de..

HOT NEWS