China's COVID controls makes EU firms consider shifting investments - chamber

SHENZHEN, China, May 5 (Reuters) - European businesses in
China are increasingly looking to shift their investments to
other markets due to the country's strict COVID-19 containment
measures and supply chain disruptions, the European Chamber of
Commerce in China said on Thursday.
A member survey found that almost a quarter of respondents
were considering moving current or planned investments out of
China, more than double the number at the start of the year.
"Our members are weathering the storm for now, but if the
current situation continues, they will increasingly evaluate
alternatives to China," said the chamber's president, Jorg
Wuttke.
While member firms understand that short restrictions need
to remain in place to avoid the medical system being overloaded,
they also needed a timeframe for a gradual reopening, Wuttke
said.
Some 60% of the 372 respondents said they had lowered their
revenue forecasts for the year.
Lockdown measures have disrupted supply chains, with 92%
saying they had been negatively impacted by recent port
closures, decreased road freight and rising sea freight costs.
As of Tuesday, 43 cities were under full or partial
lockdowns or had implemented district-based controls, which
involve strict mobility restrictions for residents, according to
Nomura.
Most of Shanghai's 25 million people have endured more than
a month of confinement in their residential compounds.
(Reporting by David Kirton: Editing by Neil Fullick & Simon
Cameron-Moore)