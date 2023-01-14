Advanced search
China's COVID fever and emergency hospitalisations have peaked -health official

01/14/2023 | 05:57am EST
FILE PHOTO: Patients receive IV drip treatment at community health service centre amid COVID-19 in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - COVID fever and emergency hospitalisations have peaked in China and the number of hospitalised COVID patients is continuing to decline, a Chinese health official said on Saturday.

Nationwide, "the number of fever clinic visitors is generally in a declining trend after peaking, both in cities and rural areas," Jiao Yahui, an official from the National Health Commission, told a news conference.

Jiao said the number of emergency treatment patients was also declining and the ratio of patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 was steadily falling as well.

The number of severe cases has also peaked, she added, though remained at a high level, and patients were mostly elderly.

Wen Daxiang, a Shanghai Health Commission official, said China would strengthen health monitoring and management of the high-risk population.

He added that China would bolster the supply of drugs and medical equipment, and beef up training of grassroots medical workers to combat COVID in rural regions.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2023
